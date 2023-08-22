Your Life
Phoenix family sues Las Vegas hotel after reportedly finding live bat in room

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2017 file photo shows the New York New York hotel and casino on the Las...
FILE - This Feb. 21, 2017 file photo shows the New York New York hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) A Phoenix family is suing a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip after they reportedly found a live bat in their room during a trip last year, and later had to receive treatment to prevent rabies. That’s according to a lawsuit filed by the family earlier this month in Clark County, Nevada.

According to the lawsuit, eight members of the Rucker family were staying at New York-New York Hotel & Casino from April 7-11, 2022, while attending a volleyball tournament in Las Vegas. Around 4 a.m. on April 11, Marcus Rucker was awakened by a noise coming from the window curtains and reportedly found a live bat hanging on the curtains. The lawsuit says Rucker killed the bat, put it in a plastic cup and left it in a stairwell. Later that morning, the lawsuit states that Rucker told an employee at the hotel front desk about the bat and where to find it.

The next day, Rucker contacted the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and was advised that they “should immediately have the bat tested for rabies or seek immediate treatment for exposure to rabies.” Per the lawsuit, Rucker contacted New York-New York, which is owned by MGM Resorts International, and requested that the bat be turned over for testing. The hotel told him that the bat had been disposed of.

The lawsuit alleges that the family then had to undergo a “series of multiple injections to prevent contracting rabies, which were painful.” The lawsuit is seeking compensation for damages of more than $15,000. A future hearing date has not been set.

