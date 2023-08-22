Nonprofit group raises concerns about tax incentives for Glendale’s VAI Resort

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding the new VAI Resort in Glendale across from State Farm Stadium. There’s also a lot of controversy about the tax break the developer is supposed to be getting.

Construction crews are building what will be the largest resort in Arizona, off the Loop 101 Freeway and Bethany Home Road. It will include a 1,100-room luxury hotel, a Mattel Theme park, a sand beach, a party island, and an assortment of other attractions.

The lavish 60-acre project is expected to generate millions of dollars for the local economy, but not everyone is convinced taxpayers will get their money’s worth.

Jordan Greenslade is senior field director for the nonprofit Worker Power Institute, which played a key role in the Coyotes stadium deal in Tempe getting voted down.

Greenslade said they’ve met with thousands of Glendale residents who don’t feel comfortable with the big tax breaks the city is giving the VAI Resort development.

“They see this big luxury resort, a 60 acres billion dollar project, and they’re asking themselves, is this something that should be getting this type of tax break,” said Greenslade. “Not a small one, a 25 years tax break, that’s something that regular working families don’t really see themselves getting.”

In an effort to give voters a say on the tax incentives, the nonprofit started a petition drive that was presented to city officials to get the issue on the ballot. But the push for a referendum may have come too late.

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said the original agreement the city made with the resort developer in 2020 included a tax incentive as part of the deal, and with construction well underway, the city has no plans to put a wrench in the project now. “Since that time, they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars based on that agreement that we had come in with,” said Phelps. “I think it wouldn’t align with my values to now try to rescind something that was granted through public process more than three years ago.”

Phelps insists the tax break in this deal is nothing unusual and won’t impact the $14 million to $20 million in new tax revenue the city will receive every year. “From my experience, the amount of incentive we have had to provide the VAI Resort developer is miniscule compared to most projects I’ve seen that have this type of fiscal impact to the community,” said Phelps.

The Glendale City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, where the VAI Development deal is expected to be a topic of discussion.

