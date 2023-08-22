Multi-million dollar flood prevention project helping Coconino County

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon season and the potential for more rain from Tropical Storm Hilary have kept Coconino County officials on their toes. But a multi-million dollar project implemented this year has helped this season’s flooding.

Northern Arizona is forecasted for fewer monsoon storms this year but could see more rain at once, according to Lucinda Andreani, the Coconino County Flood District administrator. “Probably shorter duration, but we could have intense rainfall events, and we’ve seen a couple of those now,” Andreani said.

The county said they’re better prepared than in the past seasons. This year they finished an almost $20 million project which cleaned up downed trees and trash blocking water flow in new channels near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. “It was very successful,” Andreani said. “Systems worked exceptionally well. We had no impacts and no response into the area, no impacts to private property. People were just thrilled and relieved.”

There is still more work to be done. The county has more clean-ups planned on the mountain next month. “The rainfall that has the biggest impact on post-wildfire flooding is on the mountain itself, up on the burn scar,” Andreani said. “The systems like this channels that then take the water safely through the neighborhoods, and if we didn’t do the work on the forest, they would just fill up with sediment and debris and not be effective. Water would spill out into these homes.”

However, after a tough monsoon season last year, Andreani said she’s happy to see the changes work this year. “To be able to know that we can effectuate some change,” Andreani said. “Now, it won’t work in every rainfall event but it will work in many, and most that we see it will have a very positive impact.” She added this is a great example of local governments working together to make real change, and they work together on other occasions too.

Tropical Storm Hilary is impacting the eastern part of the state tonight, and counties are preparing to help people impacted. Flooding is nothing new to Coconino County, and Andreani said the threats to northern Arizona from the tropical storm are low. However, they still prepare as the threats from the tropical storm are heightened because we are in monsoon season.

However, Coconino County sent about 30,000 sandbags and emergency personnel to the west in La Paz County, where the storm is expected to hit harder.

Andreani said they have received help during natural disasters, so they make sure to help where they can. “It’s very important that we all support each other,” Andreani said. “When we had our disasters here, other counties have stepped up and supported us. It’s really important what we call mutual aid. That’s a really important system across the state.”

Thankfully, Andreani said so far, the impact from the storm has been less than anticipated in both counties, but they will continue to provide resources where they are needed.

