Mesa PD investigating racist graffiti on couple’s backyard wall

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A racist message was spray painted on a wall just feet away from Morris Whitner’s home off 74th Street and Guadalupe Road in Mesa. It is now removed, but Whitner believes he was targeted because of his race. “Slur was right at our property. I am the only black person in the neighborhood,” said Whitner.

Whitner saw a Mesa Police officer at a QuickTrip near his home and had them take a report. Mesa PD confirmed it is investigating, but they need more evidence before determining it is a hate crime. “For me, it kind of brings back memories. You just think about how there are a lot of racial issues going on in the country, and still, no matter what, those things are still happening,” said Whitner.

Kiana Sears is the president of the East Valley NAACP. She said the vandalism is disheartening and shows a need for more education to counter hate and racism. “We are a community that believes in education. We come together to say we support everyone. It doesn’t matter you, your race or ethnicity. So when I hear this, I grieve that a small minority would have such a big effect on how we feel in our community,” said Sears.

While Whitner said the entire situation is unsettling, he won’t let the hate drive him out of his community. “I am not going to be intimidated; we are not moving. Not going anywhere. We are here. We are going to continue to be here. Be good neighbors and live our lives,” said Whitner.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.