Man reported missing found shot to death in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they located a man shot to death in a central Phoenix neighborhood after he was reported missing.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to an apartment near 7th Street and Catalina Drive, just north of Thomas Road, on reports of a missing person. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. In addition, the scene showed crime scene tape around a black Honda Civic sedan in the parking lot.

No other information has been released, and it’s unclear if detectives are actively looking for a suspect. At this time, investigators are actively working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

