Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man reported missing found shot to death in central Phoenix neighborhood

Detectives have released few details.
Detectives have released few details.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they located a man shot to death in a central Phoenix neighborhood after he was reported missing.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to an apartment near 7th Street and Catalina Drive, just north of Thomas Road, on reports of a missing person. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. In addition, the scene showed crime scene tape around a black Honda Civic sedan in the parking lot.

No other information has been released, and it’s unclear if detectives are actively looking for a suspect. At this time, investigators are actively working to learn more about what led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Expect heavy delays throughout the morning.
I-10 reopens near downtown Phoenix after man ‘lowered to safety’ from overpass bridge
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting

Latest News

Police shut down the area as the investigation took place.
Woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix; suspect on the run
After Hilary, remnants of another tropical storm carry monsoonal moisture. Storm chances...
Morning showers for metro Phoenix; storm chances still increasing
Kroger, parent company of Fry's Food Stores in Arizona, is hoping to acquire Idaho based...
Arizonans react to proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger
Strong winds and heavy rain hit Lake Mead in northwestern Arizona hard and caused $1 million...
Storms causes $1 million worth of damage at Lake Mead Marina