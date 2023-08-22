I-10 closed in both directions near Tonopah after semi-trucks crash, causing fuel spill

TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is closed in both directions near Tonopah after a semi-truck crash led to a diesel fuel spill Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near milepost 97. A truck hauling fuel rolled over into the median and is actively spilling mixed fuels including diesel and gasoline. The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (AFMD) says the spill involves approximately 7,600 gallons.

The driver of that truck has been transported to a hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows a second semi-truck with what appears to be minor damage and traffic backed up for miles. First responders are also keeping their distance from the fuel truck as crews determine a plan to stop the leak and clear the crash site.

It’s unclear how long the interstate is expected to be closed. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near milepost 97 just east of Tonopah. (Arizona's Family)

