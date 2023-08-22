Glendale Community College has a new cybersecurity operations center for students

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new cybersecurity operation center has opened at Glendale Community College, hoping to give students the experience and expertise they need to develop to help land them a full-time career.

On Tuesday, the college opened its doors to the first-of-its-kind facilities for the Maricopa Community College District. Not only that, but the GSOC — Gaucho Security Operations Center — can help monitor, detect and inform rural municipalities free of charge.

According to the school, municipalities needing cybersecurity services can partner with GSOC to help with their needs as student interns develop advanced skills to handle security breaches on clients’ networks and other operations. The new center is paid for through a STEM grant from West Valley Information Technology and Advancing Technologies.

“The GSOC provides students with the workplace-ready experience that is desperately needed. Students are in an endless loop — they need experience to get a position but cannot get experience without securing a position,” said Rachelle Hall, Department Chair of the Business and Information Technology Department.

School officials say the goal is to ensure that every student is ready to workplace-ready in a live security operations environment or knowledgeable enough to devolve deeper into a four-year program.

