Chandler’s overall violent crime rate is down, police chief says

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The crime rate for serious crimes in Chandler is at an all-time, historical low, according to Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan.

The statistic is based on the overall rate according to what the department considers serious crimes — murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, arson and human trafficking. Most of the decline in the rate comes from a significant reduction in property crimes, according to the department.

According to Chandler’s open data, from January to June 2022, there were 2,653 property crimes — which includes burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson. In that same time frame this year, there have been 2,003 property crimes, which means there were about 25% fewer property crimes this year compared to last year.

Violent crimes are also on a downward trajectory, from 277 crimes during the first six months of last year to 243 crimes for the first six months of 2023, which means there were about 11.5% fewer violent crimes this year compared to last year. However, when you look closer at the data, though violent crimes overall are down, criminal homicides went up by 50% from four homicides in the first six months of 2022 to six homicides in 2023.

Duggan says that for the past 10 years, serious crimes have continued in that downward trajectory. And while property crimes are down, crimes involving homicide, arson, and rape in that 10-year span are slightly up, but the chief says the increases are not substantial.

If you would like to look through the data yourself, you can find the information here.

