Another tropical system to give Arizona a monsoon boost

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few morning showers are possible in the Valley followed by a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Look for warmer temperatures and more sunshine today with a high of 104. That’s near normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Storm chances increase tomorrow and Thursday as Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico pushes moisture our way. Valley rain chances climb to near 40 percent Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures top out near 103-104 degrees.

Over the weekend, high pressure moves our way and dry air arrives. Hot temperatures also follow with highs above 110 starting Saturday and continuing into next week.

