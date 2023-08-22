2 planes nearly collided mid-air near Phoenix Sky Harbor, highlights staffing shortages

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An American Airlines plane and a Southwest Airlines plane came within a few hundred feet of each other and nearly collided at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport two weeks ago. According to a New York Times investigation, the cause of this almost disaster was human error. The report found these kinds of close calls are happening all across the country. There have been at least 46 of these close calls in the last month alone nationwide.

On Aug. 7, the American Airlines plane nearly hit a Southwest Airlines plane during takeoff. The New York Times learned the two aircraft came within a third of a mile horizontally and 300 feet vertically before separating. The crisis was averted in a matter of seconds. “The FAA has always been accused of a tombstone mentality that the only time they actually take action is after people die. I hope that will not be the case this time,” CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg said.

The incident happened because the American Airlines pilot turned left into the path of the Southwest flight departing on a parallel runway. According to the New York Times, the air traffic controller instructed the American Airlines flight to turn right, and the pilot repeated the direction back incorrectly. However, that mistake wasn’t caught by the air traffic controller. Another air traffic controller realized the miscommunication just in time.

Greenberg says the Federal Aviation Administration has known about the close calls of near-plane collisions for decades. One major reason is there aren’t enough air traffic controllers to manage takeoffs and landings safely. “It’s really as simple and dangerous as that,” he said.

According to data obtained by the New York Times, Phoenix Sky Harbor is understaffed. There are just over 70% of the FAA-recommended air traffic controllers at the Phoenix Tower. “It’s a very difficult job, and here’s the other problem. When you got staffing issues that we have now, then there’s the concept of overtime. You don’t want any air traffic controller working overtime. You wouldn’t want your pilot to work overtime. Right? But they’re doing it,” Greenberg said.

Another issue is the amount of time it takes for air traffic controllers to be fully trained. The process takes about two years. Greenberg says the solution may not be what travelers want to hear, but until the workforce increases, the number of flights has to decrease. Arizona’s Family reached out to both airlines and got the following responses:

“Safety is the foundation of every decision we make at American. We’re proud of our strong safety record and ever-evolving safety culture — one that is built on the foundation of a robust safety management system, rigorous training and a no-fault reporting environment. Our pilots are expertly trained and each unwavering in their mission of operating a safe airline for our customers and their fellow team members. Our aircraft are equipped with the most sophisticated collision avoidance systems to prevent irregular operational events. And we appreciate the Federal Aviation Administration’s continued partnership as the entire aviation ecosystem works together to ensure the national airspace and our airports remain the safest possible.”

American Airlines Flight 1388 departed from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and turned toward a Southwest Airlines plane that was departing on a parallel runway. An automated system alerted and an air traffic controller took steps to keep the aircraft apart. The Southwest Airlines pilot confirmed the American Airlines flight was in sight as it stopped its turn. The FAA is investigating the Aug. 7 incident.

The FAA also released the following statement about staffing.

We recently completed a comprehensive review of the distribution of controllers, which was included in the Controller Workforce Plan submitted to Congress on May 5, 2023. Additionally, we are implementing the Air Traffic Operations Management System (ATOMS), a comprehensive system that will track controller timekeeping and various work assignments. The FAA is working create a robust pipeline of skilled and diverse professionals coming into the aviation workforce. The agency is also taking action to reduce the air traffic controller training backlog that COVID created. We paused training at the height of the pandemic to protect the workforce and keep the airspace safe and working. We hire controllers annually and have for decades. This year, we will hire 1,500 and next year we will hire 1,800.

