2 people hospitalized after beehive run over in Chandler

Five people were stung multiple times during a bee attack after a landscaper ran over a hive in...
Five people were stung multiple times during a bee attack after a landscaper ran over a hive in Chandler, Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people are hospitalized Tuesday morning after bees stung them around multiple times in Chandler. The attack happened in a neighborhood southeast of Dobson and Queen Creek roads.

Officials at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that five people were stung after a landscaper ran over a hive. The two people were hospitalized, according to a Chandler Fire Department spokesperson, with one of them considered “immediate” and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews on the scene foamed the bees, and now a pest control company is on the scene to take care of the bees. Residents are advised to stay away from Greythorne Way and Jacaranda Parkway.

Bee Careful: Bee Safety 101

It’s the second bee-related incident in the Valley in less than a week. Over the weekend, a maintenance worker was stung nearly 2,000 times at a Sun City West golf course, leaving him on life support.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more. Check back for updates.

