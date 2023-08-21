WWII, Korean war veteran in Gilbert receiving support from friends after car accident

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A World War II and Korean War Veteran from Gilbert is getting some extra love from his friends, who are rallying around 94-year-old Paul Ahlstrom after someone crashed into him and totaled his car.

Arizona’s Family met Ahlstrom at the Tap Dragon, one of his favorite hangout spots. When asked how she would describe Ahlstrom, friend Cari Sparks said, “Full of life and full of giving and just friendship.”

Ahlstrom said everyone is nice to him when he walks in to meet his friends. The positive energy gives him a boost. “I just keep going ‘cause everybody is so kind, and they’re all my friends. I just have thousands of friends,” he said.

All of his friends are trying to help Ahlstrom get a new vehicle after losing the one he drove. Sparks said a teenager crashed into him nearly two months ago, and Ahlstrom was not seriously hurt, but his car was totaled. She said the insurance settlement was low and made it hard for him to find a new car. Luckily for Ahlstrom, a man from Maricopa heard about his situation and donated a car. However, it’s going to need a lot of repairs, and Ahlstrom’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to help get him back on the road without tapping into his life savings.

”I just want to keep it low stress and keep some money in the bank for him to live out the rest of his life with the least amount of stress possible,” Sparks said.

Paul is feeling the love, even if at first he didn’t want his friends to go through the trouble. ”It’s just unbelievable. All my friends at Angry Crab, TC’s and here — they all say, ‘Paul, we all love you, so just shut up and let us take care of you.’ I’m very fortunate,” he said.

