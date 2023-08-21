Westbound Loop 202 closed near McClintock after deadly motorcycle crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - East Valley commuters who are headed into Phoenix and the West Valley, you’ll want to find an alternate route off the Loop 202 freeway Monday morning.

Around 5:10 a.m., troopers responded to disabled vehicle in the HOV lane of the freeway. Moments later, 911 callers reported a wreck near McClintock drive on the border of Phoenix and Tempe. When troopers arrived, they found the motorcyclist seriously injured and unresponsive. Troopers attempted life-saving measures but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on secne. Video from the scene shows a older-model sedan with extensive back-end damage and a motorcycle lying on the roadway.

At this time, detectives don’t believe that impairment or weather were factors in the crash, and are working to learn if speed could have been a factor. Sgt. Eric Andrews told Arizona’s Family that it’s recommended to stay one car length behind the following car for each 10mph of speed you’re traveling in.

ADOT says all traffic is being diverted off to the Loop 101. DPS expects the freeway to close through the 9 a.m. hour. No other information has been released. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

L-202 WB near McClintock: A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking the left lanes. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EvTLjqiOEf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

