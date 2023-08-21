Your Life
Tropical Storm Hilary brings strong winds to metro Phoenix and western Arizona

Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 5 p.m. for Saturday, 8/20/2023.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We continue tracking Tropical Storm Hilary as its path through California. The tropical system will mostly impact western Arizona and the high country. For the Valley, the impact will mostly be high winds which will gust at times. The best chance to see rain will be late Sunday evening into Monday morning. Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to impact Arizona through Monday as well.

Due to Hilary, highs on Monday will be in the upper 90s for the Phoenix metro area. On Tuesday and for the rest of the week, the warmer weather returns with highs in the low to mid 100s. There’s a chance of monsoon activity towards the end of the week.

