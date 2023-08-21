Semi-truck blocking all lanes on I-40 east in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A semi-truck fell to its side Monday morning and has closed off eastbound Interstate 40, east of Flagstaff. The semi-truck is blocking both lanes of the freeway at milepost 200, near Soliere Avenue and Fox Run Drive, just east of Fourth Street.

There is currently no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen.

CLOSED: I-40 EB is closed at milepost 200 in Flagstaff due to a crash involving a semi. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/aTf36t2quY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

