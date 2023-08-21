Your Life
Semi-truck blocking all lanes on I-40 east in Flagstaff

A semi-truck crash has closed off Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff.
A semi-truck crash has closed off Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A semi-truck fell to its side Monday morning and has closed off eastbound Interstate 40, east of Flagstaff. The semi-truck is blocking both lanes of the freeway at milepost 200, near Soliere Avenue and Fox Run Drive, just east of Fourth Street.

There is currently no estimated time for when the freeway could reopen.

