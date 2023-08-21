Your Life
Remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary boost Arizona’s storm chances

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Hilary are pushing through our region today, leading to cooler temperatures and higher storm chances for Arizona. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of just 97 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

A few morning showers give way to a decent chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms today. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail and heavy rain. Storm chances are near 50 percent this afternoon and evening in the Valley.

Storm chances continue Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday across Arizona as copious amounts of deep moisture stream into the state from the southeast. Temperatures slowly warm back to near normal, which is about 105 degrees through midweek.

Over the weekend, drier air returns along with hotter temperatures. Storm chances are gone by the weekend and temperatures top out back near 110 degrees.

