Police ID suspect, victim after fight between roommates turns deadly in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody, accused of shooting his roommate to death during a fight over the weekend in Tempe. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Michael A. Coupland. Police say the victim is 28-year-old Chase Dunphy.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Tempe police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Kachina Drive, near McClintock and Watson drives. Police say Dunphy died at the scene, while another person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Coupland was taken into custody soon after, but details about what led up to the deadly shooting have not yet been released. Tempe police say Coupland was booked into jail for second-degree homicide and endangerment.

