Phoenix Fire sends water rescue team to Yuma to help with Tropical Storm Hilary

The team of firefighters, engineers and captains will assist in preparing for any potential flooding from the rain of Tropical Storm Hilary.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department has sent a team of 16 water rescue specialists to Yuma to be ready to help with the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The Arizona Department of Emergency Management Agency requested the team of firefighters, engineers and captains to assist in preparing for any potential flooding from the rain of the tropical storm.

“We have a total of three inflatable boats right now that are motorized. Those are more for a swift water response, and then we also have two johnboats that are going for more of a calm water rescue,” said Kimberly Quick Ragsdale with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The team brought boats and safety gear and will work with local agencies to enhance emergency response efforts.

