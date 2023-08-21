Your Life
Paradise Valley Dentist convicted of killing wife while on safari given life sentence

Editor’s note: Video above is from a previous report aired on 6/29/23.
Larry Rudolph, a former Paradise Valley dentist, was found guilty of murdering his wife during a 2016 safari and one lawyer thinks he'll get the death penalty.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A judge has handed down a sentence of life in prison and over $15 million in penalties to a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari.

Larry Rudolph was sentenced Monday in a Denver federal court for murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph as well as for mail fraud. He cashed in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend using the insurance money.

Rudolph has claimed throughout the case that his wife’s death in the southern African nation of Zambia was an accident. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.

This is a breaking story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for additional updates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

