Paradise Valley Dentist convicted of killing wife while on safari given life sentence

DENVER (AP) — A judge has handed down a sentence of life in prison and over $15 million in penalties to a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari.

Larry Rudolph was sentenced Monday in a Denver federal court for murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph as well as for mail fraud. He cashed in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend using the insurance money.

Rudolph has claimed throughout the case that his wife’s death in the southern African nation of Zambia was an accident. His lawyers plan to appeal the conviction.

