NRS Logistics to build distribution facility in Arizona, its first in North America

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An international distributor is set to build its first North American facility, and it’ll be in Arizona. NRS Logistics announced on Monday it’s going to build a semiconductor chemical, gas distribution and warehouse facility in Case Grande. Officials say it’ll bring more than 90 new jobs to the area once the facility is fully operational.

The facility will be built on 40 acres at the southwest corner of Ethington and Illinois roads, just south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and a few miles north of State Route 84. The first phase should be operational by the end of next year when 30 jobs will be initially created. The distribution center will work with semiconductor and electric vehicle battery manufacturers and suppliers and industrial chemical markets. The facility’s second phase will include rail operations.

The building will have temperature-controlled storage for specific hazardous chemicals and oxidizers that are used in making semiconductor chips and EV batteries. It’ll also have portable bulk tank storage and lift operations. “We are excited NRS Logistics has selected Casa Grande for its first U.S. semiconductor chemical distribution facility,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said in a written statement. “As a global chemical logistics leader, NRS Logistics expands Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain and supports Casa Grande’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.” NRS provides chemical and gas logistic services to companies in the international supply chain.

