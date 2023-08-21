Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

NRS Logistics to build distribution facility in Arizona, its first in North America

The facility is scheduled to open at the end of 2024.
The facility is scheduled to open at the end of 2024.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An international distributor is set to build its first North American facility, and it’ll be in Arizona. NRS Logistics announced on Monday it’s going to build a semiconductor chemical, gas distribution and warehouse facility in Case Grande. Officials say it’ll bring more than 90 new jobs to the area once the facility is fully operational.

The facility will be built on 40 acres at the southwest corner of Ethington and Illinois roads, just south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and a few miles north of State Route 84. The first phase should be operational by the end of next year when 30 jobs will be initially created. The distribution center will work with semiconductor and electric vehicle battery manufacturers and suppliers and industrial chemical markets. The facility’s second phase will include rail operations.

The building will have temperature-controlled storage for specific hazardous chemicals and oxidizers that are used in making semiconductor chips and EV batteries. It’ll also have portable bulk tank storage and lift operations. “We are excited NRS Logistics has selected Casa Grande for its first U.S. semiconductor chemical distribution facility,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said in a written statement. “As a global chemical logistics leader, NRS Logistics expands Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain and supports Casa Grande’s growing semiconductor ecosystem.” NRS provides chemical and gas logistic services to companies in the international supply chain.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
ADOT is checking its equipment before the big storm.
ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

Latest News

Kroger tells us joining with Albertsons will mean lower prices and more choices for customers...
Arizonans react to proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger
Deputies and the K-9 located multiple bags of fentanyl inside the car.
Deputies find 24 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop near Cordes Lakes
DCS Director David Lujan says a backlog of document approval could impact a number of cases.
Gov. Katie Hobbs, DCS ask courts to postpone child welfare trials, hearings over data error
Two Republicans from Arizona's House of Representatives filed a complaint with the Attorney...
Complaint filed against city of Phoenix over Ukraine gun transfer