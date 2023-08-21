Maricopa High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat early Monday morning.

At this time, details are extremely limited, but officers say that any students that were on campus were evacuated, but it’s unclear how many were at the school at the time of the report. Investigators are currently conducting a search of the campus but no other information has been released.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.

