Man in custody after striking person crossing street, crashing into SUV in Phoenix

Officers are also working to investigates shots fired in the same area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after allegedly running over two men in Phoenix late Sunday night.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the driver of a PT Cruiser hit two people near 19th Avenue and Camelback. Investigators say tat the driver had been involved in a fight in the area when two men got into a vehicle and ran over them. As they tried to leave the scene, they crashed into an SUV. Police were able to take him into custody moments later.

Officers say the two pedestrians struck was taken to the hospital with various injuries but are expected to survive. At this time, detectives are working to confirm earlier reports of shots fired in the area. Details on the suspect arrested have not been released.

The driver of car will be booked into jail after being evaluated at a nearby hospital. Camelback was closed for a couple hours in the area but reopened around 6 a.m.

