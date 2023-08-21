Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at Sun City West golf course; on life support

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is fighting for his life at a Valley hospital after being stung an estimated 2,000 times at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to Arizona Fire Medical Authority, the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West. When firefighters arrived, they found a man, a maintenance worker in his 50s, covered in bees. “We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” one crew member wrote on their report. Firefighters dressed in bee hoods and deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees. Authorities then immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital where, as of Monday morning, he remains intubated.

So far this year, AFMA has responded to 6 bee incidents. They responded to a total of 15 bee incidents in 2022.

