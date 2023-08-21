Your Life
Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at Sun City West golf course; on life support

In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, a hive of honey bees is on display at the Vermont Beekeeping Supply booth at the 82nd annual Vermont Farm Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Jct., Vt. Since April 2014, beekeepers lost 42.1 percent of their colonies, the second highest loss rate in nine years, and then managed to recover a bit, according to an annual survey conducted by a bee partnership that includes the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(AP Photo/Andy Duback, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is fighting for his life at a Valley hospital after being stung an estimated 2,000 times at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to Arizona Fire Medical Authority, the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West. When firefighters arrived, they found a man, a maintenance worker in his 50s, covered in bees. “We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” one crew member wrote on their report. Firefighters dressed in bee hoods and deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees. Authorities then immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital where, as of Monday morning, he remains intubated.

So far this year, AFMA has responded to 6 bee incidents. They responded to a total of 15 bee incidents in 2022.

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
Arizona would have to forgo 18% of its supply in tier one, down from 21% this past year.
