LIVE: President Biden lands on Maui, where he’ll tour fire-ravaged Lahaina and meet with survivors

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and the first lady have landed on Maui, where they plan to visit the charred remains of Lahaina and console those who lost so much in the flames.

The president and first lady touched down in Kahului about 11:10 a.m. Monday, and shared embraces with Gov. Josh Green and members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation. The group then walked on the tarmac to Marine One, which will be used to see Lahaina’s devastation from the air.

Biden, wearing jeans and a ball cap, is expected to meet with survivors during his time on Maui. He’s also scheduled to talk to first responders and deliver remarks paying respects to the lives lost.

The Bidens’ visit comes nearly two weeks after a ferocious blaze tore through the historic community, leaving at least 114 people dead and hundreds missing and deciminating the town.

“What happened here compares to no other disaster. There’s just no comparison,” John Mills, of FEMA, told Hawaii News Now. “This type of disaster will be incredibly challenging to recover from.”

On Sunday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in an post on Instagram that a new FBI-vetted list put the number of unaccounted for following the wildfire at 850, down from about 2,000 names.

“We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers as we continue the recovery process,” Bissen said. “The number of identified will rise, and the number of missing may decrease.”

Meanwhile, Bissen said 27 victims had been identified and 11 families were notified of the losses.

Loved ones of the missing are being asked to provide DNA samples to the FBI in order to assist with identification. More details on how to provide a DNA sample is available here.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who will join Biden on Monday, stressed that officials were “still responding to the disaster” and “we are not yet in a recovery phase.”

“As bad as this looks, it’s actually worse,” he told the Associated Press. “What you can’t see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can’t see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall. What you can’t see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down.”

Biden has pledged an “all-of-government” response to the Lahaina blaze, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. Already, there are roughly 1,000 federal personnel on Maui to assist in the recovery, and roughly 450 of those are searching Lahaina for the remains of those killed.

While en route to Maui, President Biden said in a post on Twitter that he will “spend time with families and community members and witness what will be required for the community to recover.”

During his visit, the president is also expected to tap Bob Fenton, a regional leader at FEMA, as chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires to oversee long-term recovery efforts.

It will take years to rebuild Lahaina, where just about every building was obliterated.

In a statement posted Sunday, Gov. Josh Green said that roughly 85% of Lahaina has been searched by recovery crews. The remaining 15%, however, is in multi-story buildings where finding remains might be even more difficult given the higher mounds of rubble.

In an interview with national news program “Face The Nation” over the weekend, Green also addressed the response to the fast spreading flames on Maui, including the decision to not sound the sirens. “I wish all the sirens went off,” Green said.

He added that “historically” the sirens were used for tsunami, which is what now-resigned Maui County Emergency Management Administrator Herman Andaya pointed also told reporters.

But a new HNN Investigates report also found emergency officials told their counterparts in Maui before flames raced through Lahaina that they could activate sirens during wildfire evacuations.

As the grueling recovery efforts in Lahaina continue, so too does the work of aiding thousands of evacuees. Over the last week, most have been moved from evacuation shelters to hotel rooms.

The White House said to date, about $8 million in assistant has been distributed to more than 2,700 households, including $3.4 million in rental assistance.

