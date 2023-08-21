Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Both directions of I-10 closed at 16th Street near downtown Phoenix

I-10 is closed in both directions.
I-10 is closed in both directions.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed in downtown Phoenix due to police activity.

No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family has reached out to ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In addition, westbound lanes of the Loop 202 remain closed near McClintock after a deadly motorcycle crash. Click/tap here for live traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
ADOT is checking its equipment before the big storm.
ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

Latest News

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Maricopa High School evacuated due to bomb threat
Paul Ahlstrom was car driving in his car a teenager crashed into it him. The Ahlstrom got out...
WWII, Korean war veteran in Gilbert receiving support from friends after car accident
Paul's friends love him and want to help him out after his a teenager crashed into him,...
World War II, Korea war veteran in Gilbert gets help from friends
.
Westbound Loop 202 closed near McClintock after deadly motorcycle crash