Both directions of I-10 closed at 16th Street near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed in downtown Phoenix due to police activity.

No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family has reached out to ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

In addition, westbound lanes of the Loop 202 remain closed near McClintock after a deadly motorcycle crash. Click/tap here for live traffic map.

CLOSED: I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street prior to the Mini-Stack. The closure is due to a law enforcement matter. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/SLtYjdMPn2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

