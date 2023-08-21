Your Life
Deputies find 24 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop near Cordes Lakes

Deputies and the K-9 located multiple bags of fentanyl inside the car.
Deputies and the K-9 located multiple bags of fentanyl inside the car.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office led to over 20 pounds of fentanyl pills being taken off the streets.

On Friday, Aug. 18, a YCSO K-9 unit made a traffic stop on Interstate 17 near the Cordes Lake area. The YCSO says deputies and the K-9 found multiple bags of fentanyl inside the car, weighing 24 pounds. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and faces multiple drug charges.

