Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall

Death Valley flooding
Death Valley flooding(Death Valley National Park)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park saw a year’s worth of rain on Sunday, beating the record set last year if verified.

An estimated 400 residents, travelers and employees are currently sheltering in place at Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells and Panamint Springs until the roads are safe again.

⚠️Flood Update! Posted 8/21/2023⚠️ PRESS RELEASE: ⛔️ Death Valley National Park remains closed after the remnants...

Posted by Death Valley National Park on Monday, August 21, 2023

The National Park Service (NPS) and California Highway Patrol are searching today for any stranded people in more remote areas of the park, and NPS teams are assessing on-the-ground impacts throughout the park, the post on social media reads.

Caltrans and NPS are working to clear an exit route on CA-190 from Stovepipe Wells to Death Valley Junction so visitors and employees can safely exit the park.

“The unprecedented rain came in two bursts, with about an inch of rain Sunday morning and another inch of rain Sunday night. Preliminary data from the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Furnace Creek recorded 2.20 inches of rain – the park’s average annual rainfall,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Once verified, this would be the single rainiest day in Furnace Creek history beating the record of 1.7 inches set Aug. 5, 2022. Higher amounts of rain fell in the mountains.

Electrical service was restored to the park earlier this afternoon but landline telephones are still down. A broken sewer line releasing raw sewage into the desert is being responded to below Stovepipe Wells.

The park remains closed and it is not known when it will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
ADOT is checking its equipment before the big storm.
ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

Latest News

Kroger tells us joining with Albertsons will mean lower prices and more choices for customers...
Arizonans react to proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger
Deputies and the K-9 located multiple bags of fentanyl inside the car.
Deputies find 24 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop near Cordes Lakes
The facility is scheduled to open at the end of 2024.
NRS Logistics to build distribution facility in Arizona, its first in North America
DCS Director David Lujan says a backlog of document approval could impact a number of cases.
Gov. Katie Hobbs, DCS ask courts to postpone child welfare trials, hearings over data error
Two Republicans from Arizona's House of Representatives filed a complaint with the Attorney...
Complaint filed against city of Phoenix over Ukraine gun transfer