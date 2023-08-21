Death Valley sees possible new record of single-day rainfall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park saw a year’s worth of rain on Sunday, beating the record set last year if verified.

An estimated 400 residents, travelers and employees are currently sheltering in place at Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells and Panamint Springs until the roads are safe again.

⚠️Flood Update! Posted 8/21/2023⚠️ PRESS RELEASE: ⛔️ Death Valley National Park remains closed after the remnants... Posted by Death Valley National Park on Monday, August 21, 2023

The National Park Service (NPS) and California Highway Patrol are searching today for any stranded people in more remote areas of the park, and NPS teams are assessing on-the-ground impacts throughout the park, the post on social media reads.

Caltrans and NPS are working to clear an exit route on CA-190 from Stovepipe Wells to Death Valley Junction so visitors and employees can safely exit the park.

“The unprecedented rain came in two bursts, with about an inch of rain Sunday morning and another inch of rain Sunday night. Preliminary data from the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Furnace Creek recorded 2.20 inches of rain – the park’s average annual rainfall,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Once verified, this would be the single rainiest day in Furnace Creek history beating the record of 1.7 inches set Aug. 5, 2022. Higher amounts of rain fell in the mountains.

Electrical service was restored to the park earlier this afternoon but landline telephones are still down. A broken sewer line releasing raw sewage into the desert is being responded to below Stovepipe Wells.

The park remains closed and it is not known when it will reopen.

