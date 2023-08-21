Complaint filed against city of Phoenix over Ukraine gun transfer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There has been brewing opposition to the city of Phoenix’s ordinance on shipping unclaimed firearms to soldiers in Ukraine, who are still at war with Russian forces. On Monday, two members of the Arizona House of Representatives requested an investigation into the city’s ordinance by Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office to find out if it violates the state constitution.

Republicans Quang Nguyen and Selina Bliss filed an SB1487 complaint against the city. The process passed into law back in 2016, in this case, compels the Attorney General’s Office to audit the city’s ordinance to see if it violates the state’s constitution on the sale and disposal of unclaimed firearms.

“Our submission of this 1487 complaint,” Representatives Nguyen and Bliss said in a joint statement. “Formally requests that Attorney General Mayes investigate the legality of the City of Phoenix’s ordinance allowing the donation of unclaimed firearms to Ukraine’s national police, which appears to be in direct violation of our state’s established laws. Adherence to the law is not an option but an imperative – especially for public officials. (Phoenix) Mayor (Kate) Gallego and the City Council should repeal their misguided ordinance and instead prioritize the safety and security of its own community. We will eagerly anticipate the Attorney General’s report.”

Mayor Gallego released a statement on Monday, saying the move is legal. “In the past, the City of Phoenix and the State of Arizona have lawfully transferred law enforcement items to equivalent agencies, and this situation is no different. The State Legislature welcomed support for Ukraine through similar actions under former Governor (Doug) Ducey, and this transfer was done under the same logic and intent,” she said in a written statement.

Back in June, the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a plan allowing 500 to 600 firearms to be transferred to a private company that will then transport the weapons to the Ukrainian police force. In 2022, the Miami New Times reported that the City of Miami passed a gun buyback resolution to ship firearms to Ukraine.

