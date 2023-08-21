Your Life
Chandler pickleball tournament raises money to help those impacted by Maui wildfires

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley organization held a pickleball tournament to help raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

On Sunday, Pickleball Kingdom in Chandler hosted the Maui Fire Relief round-robin tournament, where players competed against one another, got their exercise, and helped the people of Lahaina during this devastating time. One hundred percent of the money raised during the tournament would be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The facility’s owner has ties to Hawaii, including family that lives on Maui. He said he is donating $5,000 plus whatever was raised in the tournament.

“We are seeing some of the devastation in Maui, and it’s affecting some of our local members here. We had a member reach out to us, putting their reservation on hold so they can donate their money to those overseas to friends and family out in Maui, and we need to do something, and we thought we want to do something and do what we can,” said David Haynie from Pickleball Kingdom.

Pickleball Kingdom said they would also like to challenge other pickleball facilities to hold a benefit tourney as well.

