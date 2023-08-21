Buckeye girl bakes treats for local police department

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a big impact. That’s the case when a Buckeye girl decided to do Something Good by baking for her local police department.

Over the weekend, Isabella baked some treats. She and her mom then brought the treats to the Buckeye Police Department for the officers to enjoy. How sweet is that? Buckeye PD shared the photo on social media, and it’s gotten thousands of likes so far. Folks commenting how this is such an awesome gesture of gratitude, so thanks, Isabella, for doing Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.