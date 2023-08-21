Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Buckeye girl bakes treats for local police department

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Isabella wanted to show her appreciation for the local police, so she backed some treats and dropped them off.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a big impact. That’s the case when a Buckeye girl decided to do Something Good by baking for her local police department.

Over the weekend, Isabella baked some treats. She and her mom then brought the treats to the Buckeye Police Department for the officers to enjoy. How sweet is that? Buckeye PD shared the photo on social media, and it’s gotten thousands of likes so far. Folks commenting how this is such an awesome gesture of gratitude, so thanks, Isabella, for doing Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
ADOT is checking its equipment before the big storm.
ADOT prepares Arizona roads before Hurricane Hilary hits

Latest News

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's
Buckeye girl baked some goodies for local police department
Parents can sign up for a specific time slot or walk in.
Phoenix organization using physicals to raise money for school athletic programs
One Valley organization is using physicals to raise money for a great cause.
Phoenix organizations raising money through sports physicals
A woman in Peoria who founded a nonprofit won the Pay It Forward award. Sponsored by Penguin...
Peoria woman who started nonprofit wins Pay It Forward award