Arizona DCS asks courts to postpone child welfare trials, hearings over data error

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Child Safety is asking courts to postpone trials and hearings for two weeks after errors were found in the department’s data system.

DCS director David Lujan is concerned that the flaw with the data system, known as Guardian, could potentially impact cases in the state’s child welfare system. In a news release, DCS said that 596 juvenile cases have 1,867 associated documents that have not been uploaded into the system because the previous administrator required case managers to review and approve any uploads. Because records couldn’t be directly uploaded by providers such as social workers, Lujan says there’s now a “substantial backlog.”

“Safeguarding the due process rights of all families impacted by the child welfare system is an immediate goal for me and my leadership team,” said Lujan. “Urgently rectifying any harm that was caused by this system flaw is the top priority of the Department right now, and we will fully cooperate with our attorneys and the courts until every document has been disclosed.”

On Monday, DPS wrote that in an abundance of caution, it has chosen to ask providers to delay trials and hearings while the backlog is handled. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has also been asked to review closed cases that resulted in outcomes other than family reunification, making sure that all documents related to the case were properly disclosed to the court. As of this week, the department estimates that 139 cases that ended with finalized adoptions may have had incomplete disclosure.

“In the event a document was not disclosed, the Attorney General’s Office will assess if the document could have impacted the outcome of the case and seek any necessary remedy from the courts. The Attorney General’s Office will provide the same review for any case currently on appeal,” DCS explained.

“As a social worker, protecting our most vulnerable children is a top priority of my administration and I’m proud that Director Lujan is taking swift action to right the wrongs of the previous administration,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said. “The mistakes made are unacceptable, and I am devastated for any family and child who may have been affected. Moving forward, my administration will do everything in its power to fix this egregious error.”

Per the news release, Director Lujan has changed the system to allow providers the ability to upload documents into Guardian directly. The department is also working with other state agencies to “eliminate any further design flaws.”

