2-year-old dies weeks after falling into pool at Surprise home

The toddler died two weeks after being pulled from a pool at a home in Surprise. File image.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A 2-year-old boy has died two weeks after he was pulled from a backyard pool at a home in Surprise.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Surprise police officers and firefighters were called to a home on Carmen Lane, near 175th Avenue and Greenway Road, for reports that a child had fallen into a pool. Police were first to arrive and began CPS on the boy, who was in respiratory arrest, until Surprise Fire-Medical arrived. The child was then flown to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Surprise police were notified the boy died on Sunday, Aug. 20. Investigators call it “a tragic accident,” adding, “Our hearts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

