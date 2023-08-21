$145K Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold at downtown Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone in the Valley pulled in a six-figure win over the weekend after buying a lucky Fantasy 5 lotto ticket.

According to the Arizona Lottery, a ticketholder matched all five numbers: 3, 5, 8, 23, 41; netting them a cool $145,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Circle K off 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix.

Currently, the Powerball stands at $291 million for Monday’s drawing, with Mega Millions’ jackpot at an estimated $33 million. To check your winning numbers, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.