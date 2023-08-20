Western Arizona expecting heavy storms ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

Flooding is expected in some west Arizona areas as Tropical Storm Hilary pushes further in.
Flooding is expected in some west Arizona areas as Tropical Storm Hilary pushes further in.(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
CLICK HERE FOR LIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER RADAR

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall along the California and Mexico coast, parts of Arizona are expecting heavy thunderstorms and severe winds on Sunday. Around 11 a.m., Hilary made landfall along Mexico’s Baja Coast, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were placed in effect for California cities near the Yuma border. Most of the storm is expected to hit western Arizona, including Yuma and Lake Havasu.

According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, severe thunderstorms will be possible, with a risk of winds and isolated tornadoes in southwest Arizona and California. On Sunday morning, the Phoenix area saw cool temperatures and little, isolated showers. In addition to Hilary’s impact, parts of Mohave County are being evacuated due to flooding risks. A “GO” evacuation order has been issued for Temple Bar and Willow Beach areas of Lake Mead National Park. The National Park Service is recommending everyone in the area evacuate to higher elevations.

In Yuma, so far, winds have been reported to be over 60 mph and causing reduced visibility from the blowing dust.

Forecasters expect Hilary to make history as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. The storm had weakened from Category 4 to a tropical storm. Hilary hit the coast about 150 miles south of Ensenada, Mexico. The storm has already caused flooding along the length of the Baja peninsula, and torrential rains threatened mudslide-prone Tijuana, where improvised houses cling to hillsides just south of the U.S. border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WEATHER VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

Send Arizona’s Family your videos and photos here.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yuma News

Residents in Yuma are filling up sandbags to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Hilary, which...

Residents in Yuma preparing for Hurricane Hilary

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Residents in Yuma are filling up sandbags to prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Hilary, which is approaching landfall this weekend.

Yuma News

Residents are at the Yuma Civic Center to fill up sandbags and prepare for the impacts of...

Yuma seeing rain as Hurricane Hilary inches closer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Residents are at the Yuma Civic Center to fill up sandbags and prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to make landfall Saturday evening

Weather

File photo of sandbags surrounding an Arizona home.

LIST: Sandbag locations around metro Phoenix and across the state

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Arizona is expected to be pummeled with heavy rains this weekend.

Weather Coverage

Emergency crews and the Red Cross are preparing and mobilizing in western Arizona ahead of...

Crews in western Arizona preparing for flooding, strong winds

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST
|
Emergency crews and the Red Cross are preparing and mobilizing in western Arizona ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

Latest News

Yuma News

The American Red Cross has also begun mobilizing ahead of Hilary.

Yuma County braces for Hurricane Hilary

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:42 PM MST
|
By Steven Sarabia
The Red Cross says they need volunteers to go and help in impacted areas.

Weather Coverage

Don Davidson caught some great video of heavy rain and lightning in Bullhead City, Arizona, on...

Viewer Video: Heavy rain, lightning hits Bullhead City

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST
|

Weather Coverage

Judy Crawford's security camera caught a lightning bolt hitting very close to her Apache...

Caught on Camera: Lightning bolt hits close to Apache Junction home

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST
|

Monsoon

Strong winds in latest monsoon storm leave path of destruction in San Tan Valley

Powerful storms topple trees in San Tan Valley

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST
|
Strong winds in latest monsoon storm leave path of destruction in San Tan Valley

Drought

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm

Group proposes to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST
|
Group proposes to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell

Monsoon

Arizona Department of Transportation workers are checking pumps, pipes and other equipment to...

ADOT crews checking equipment clearing debris before Hurricane Hilary

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST
|
Arizona Department of Transportation workers are checking pumps, pipes and other equipment to make sure they're ready ahead of Hurricane Hilary.