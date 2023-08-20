Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall; severe thunderstorms expected for southwest AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tropical Storm Hilary is causing some issues in Southern California and remnants from this storm will push into Arizona. Most of the rain and impact of the storm will be for western Arizona ranging from Yuma to Lake Havasu.

High winds are also expected for those areas this weekend. Rain chances for the Valley will be isolated but heavy at times. According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, severe thunderstorms will be possible, with risk of winds and isolated tornadoes in southwest Arizona and California. Hilary made landfall along Mexico’s Baja Coast around 11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm warning is in effect for some California cities near Yuma. Officials say the severe thunderstorms are moving west at 60 miles per hour.

11:35 AM MST: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southwest Imperial County including El Centro. A line of severe thunderstorms is moving west at 60 mph! Please seek shelter if you are in the path of these dangerous storms! #azwx pic.twitter.com/RKkwqlqmNx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2023

The looming storm has brought cool temperatures to the Valley. Lows across the Phoenix area ranged from 77 to 83 degrees on Sunday morning. In Yuma and El Central regions, lows were in the mid-70s. South and central Arizona only saw isolated showers.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 100s. The silver lining with Hilary is the tropical moisture will drop highs into the 90s for Monday. The next chance to see rain for the Valley will be Wednesday as temps get right back into the triple digits.

On Saturday, the Valley had a high of 95 degrees, 10 degrees below our average high this time of year. We saw a few spotty showers and will see an increase in showers and storms for Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Hilary will be possible across our region today. There is a slight risk for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes across southeast CA and southwest AZ. Elsewhere, damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. #azwx pic.twitter.com/aofUi3uiE0 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2023

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

