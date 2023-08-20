Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Tickets for ‘TINA — The Tina Turner Musical’ at Tempe’s Gammage on sale Monday

Tickets for "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" go on sale Monday, Aug. 21.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The fall Broadway musical season kicks off in October at Arizona State University Gammage with “TINA — The Tina Turner Musical.”

The musical, based on the life of the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” Tina Turner, is running from Oct. 10 to 15. at the university’s theatre in Tempe. If you already bought Gammage’s Simply the Best Broadway season tickets, well, you can call yourself a proud Mary for your love of Broadway with shows in that lineup. But what’s love got to do with it if you’re just interested in the uplifting comeback story of Tina Turner, one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time with 12 Grammy awards and more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer before her?

So get rollin’ on to Ticketmaster for general tickets going on sale this Monday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. Tickets range from $30 to over $100, depending on the seating.

Be sure to check back with Arizona’s Family for upcoming sales for the other Broadway shows at Gammage.

