Nearly 180 flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Hurricane Hilary

Sky Harbor's cancelations and delays have mostly affected Southwest Airlines.
Sky Harbor's cancelations and delays have mostly affected Southwest Airlines.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Travelers at Sky Harbor Airport are seeing flights delayed or canceled as Hurricane Hilary approaches the West Coast on Sunday. While the hurricane has dropped to a Category 1, nearly 200 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled, including many flights to California.

According to Sky Harbor’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., 176 flights have been canceled and 14 have been delayed. The cancelations have mostly affected Southwest Airlines, with 149 flights canceled or delayed.

Southwest Airlines says they are monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s progress and are working with customers dealing with flight issues. Sky Harbor is also monitoring the situation but recommends travelers check their flight status before going to the airport. Southwest officials sent a statement to Arizona’s Family.

Southwest customers can visit southwest.com or travelers can check flightaware.com to see the status of their flight. To see your Sky Harbor flight status, click or tap here.

