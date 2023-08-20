Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead, 3 injured after shooting at Coolidge bar

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.(MGN ONLINE)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and three others were injured after a shooting at a Coolidge bar early Sunday morning.

Coolidge police were called to a shooting at the Gallopin Goose Bar near Martin Road and Highway 287 around 12:45 a.m. Police arrived and found 32-year-old Phillip Rutledge, who had been shot several times. Officers gave Rutledge CPR, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries. Police say three other adults were injured, two were shot in the foot, and one was shot in the arm and leg.

Police say two women fought in the bar and were kicked out by staff. They continued fighting in the parking lot, according to police. The women’s friends and family arrived, and the fight continued. That’s when two people reportedly pulled out guns and exchanged fire. Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Coolidge police were called to a shooting at the Gallopin Goose Bar near Martin Road and...
Coolidge police were called to a shooting at the Gallopin Goose Bar near Martin Road and Highway 287 around 12:45 a.m.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Tickets for "TINA – The Tina Turner Musical" go on sale Monday, Aug. 21.
Tickets for ‘TINA — The Tina Turner Musical’ at Tempe’s Gammage on sale Monday
Flooding is expected in some west Arizona areas as Tropical Storm Hilary pushes further in.
Western Arizona expecting heavy storms ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary
The vehicle allegedly led law enforcement in a chase before ending up in the canal near 35th...
Law enforcement chase leads to woman rescued from canal in Phoenix
Police say a man inside one of the vehicles died from injuries at the scene.
Woman dead, 4 hospitalized after race crash knocks out power in Laveen