Man dead, 3 injured after shooting at Coolidge bar

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead, and three others were injured after a shooting at a Coolidge bar early Sunday morning.

Coolidge police were called to a shooting at the Gallopin Goose Bar near Martin Road and Highway 287 around 12:45 a.m. Police arrived and found 32-year-old Phillip Rutledge, who had been shot several times. Officers gave Rutledge CPR, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries. Police say three other adults were injured, two were shot in the foot, and one was shot in the arm and leg.

Police say two women fought in the bar and were kicked out by staff. They continued fighting in the parking lot, according to police. The women’s friends and family arrived, and the fight continued. That’s when two people reportedly pulled out guns and exchanged fire. Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

