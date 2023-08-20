Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Law enforcement chase leads to woman rescued from canal in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Transportation is investigating but hasn't released any details yet.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A vehicle chase ended with a woman rescued from a watery canal overnight Sunday. Phoenix Fire says the vehicle was partially in the water near 35th Avenue and Durango Street with a woman sitting in the front passenger seat.

Fire Captain Scott Douglas says crews on the scene were planning to lower a ladder to help the woman out, but instead, she got out of the vehicle and climbed out of the canal on her own. She had no injuries. Law enforcement officials have taken over the investigation. There’s currently no information from law enforcement as to what started the alleged chase or if the woman was the driver or a passenger.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/20/23
Tropical Storm Hilary dropped metro Phoenix’s highs into the low 100s
Sky Harbor's cancelations and delays have mostly affected Southwest Airlines.
150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary
Over 150 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled.
150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary
Police say a man inside one of the vehicles died from injuries at the scene.
Woman dead, 4 hospitalized after drag race crash knocks out power in Laveen