Law enforcement chase leads to woman rescued from canal in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A vehicle chase ended with a woman rescued from a watery canal overnight Sunday. Phoenix Fire says the vehicle was partially in the water near 35th Avenue and Durango Street with a woman sitting in the front passenger seat.

Fire Captain Scott Douglas says crews on the scene were planning to lower a ladder to help the woman out, but instead, she got out of the vehicle and climbed out of the canal on her own. She had no injuries. Law enforcement officials have taken over the investigation. There’s currently no information from law enforcement as to what started the alleged chase or if the woman was the driver or a passenger.

