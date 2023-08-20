Hurricane Hilary dropped metro Phoenix’s highs into the low 100s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — What an incredible day yesterday with a high of 95 degrees, 10 degrees below our average high this time of year. We saw a few spotty showers and will see an increase in showers and storms today. Hurricane Hilary is causing some issues in Southern California and remnants from this storm will push into Arizona. Most of the rain and impact of the hurricane will be for western Arizona ranging from Yuma to Lake Havasu.

High winds are also expected for those areas this weekend. Rain chances for the Valley will be isolated but heavy at times.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 100s. The silver lining with Hilary is the tropical moisture will drop highs into the 90s for Monday. The next chance to see rain for the Valley will be Wednesday as temps get right back into the triple digits.

