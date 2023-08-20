Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in Tempe; suspect in custody

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fight between roommates led to a deadly shooting in Tempe on Saturday night, police say.

At 9 p.m., Tempe police responded to reports of a shooting near McClintock and Watson drives. Officers confirmed there was a dispute between the roommates, which led to the shooting. One victim died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person is in custody.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting. The victim hasn’t been identified.

