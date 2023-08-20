Deadly crash leaves 7,200 SRP customers without power in Laveen

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly car crash took out a power line and left thousands of SRP customers in the dark in Laveen on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a two-car collision that happened near 35th and Southern Avenues. Police say one of the vehicles crashed into a light pole which caused power lines to fall onto the road. Police say a man inside one of the vehicles died from injuries at the scene. The fire department arrived and took three adults to the hospital, they are expected to survive. An investigation into the crash is underway.

SRP says around 7200 people are without power after the crash. There is no estimated time power would be restored. A map from SRP shows a cluster of outages in Laveen.

SRP says around 7200 people are without power. (SRP)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.