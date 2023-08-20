Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in Virginia Key, Florida on Friday. (SOURCE: WPLG)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Caretakers at the Seaquarium in Virginia Key, Florida, worked to remove the body of one of their most popular attractions as they mourned her loss.

A killer whale named Lolita, and also known as Toki, died on Friday from a kidney condition.

The 57-year-old orca lived at the seaquarium for 53 years after she was captured and performed with trainers for decades.

She retired last year.

The Seaquarium is located about five miles east of Miami.

Animal rights activists had advocated for her release back into the ocean, and a Native American tribe, called the Lummi, also pushed for her freedom.

Members wanted to see Toki returned to her native Pacific Northwest.

The Seaquarium said in March that the orca would be released back into the ocean.

Officials said she began to show signs of stomach trouble last month.

Medical teams from the Seaquarium and Friends of Toki treated her before she died.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Sunday 08/20/23
Tropical Storm Hilary dropped metro Phoenix’s highs into the low 100s
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, meets with Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark...
Zelenskyy gets offer of F-16 jets from Netherlands and Denmark
Sky Harbor's cancelations and delays have mostly affected Southwest Airlines.
150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary
Over 150 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled.
150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary
FILE - A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former regional...
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million more to ex-manager awarded $25.6 million over firing