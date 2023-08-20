Your Life
Best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays in Sun City

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a party a century in the making for two best friends as Alice and Ranna celebrated their 100th birthdays together in Sun City on Sunday. Dozens of their family and friends flew in from around the country for their special birthday party.

Alice turns 100 on Sunday, and Ranna hits the milestone age in January; the two have been best friends since the 1940s. They’ve seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she says she doesn’t feel much different than when she was 99. “There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot. But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much,” said Alice.

Happy Birthday, Alice and Ranna!

