Yuma County braces for Hurricane Hilary

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As hurricane Hilary’s landfall becomes imminent, crews in the west and southwestern Arizona are preparing. “We are going to have flooding. Anytime we have more than half an inch of rain, we have flooding in the desert,” said Tony Badilla, the Yuma County director of emergency management.

Yuma County is one of the areas in the state expected to see a significant impact from Hilary. Badilla said this week they’ve been checking water pumps and clearing drainage ditches to ensure they can handle flooding. “We have sandbag operations with all the communities within Yuma County. They are ongoing right now and going throughout the weekend.”

First responders across the state are also preparing for this weekend. “They are gearing up and making sure their vehicles are full of fuel and ready to operate, and they are putting their staff on standby,” said Badilla, as they expect to respond to many emergency calls when the storm hits.

For those in the path of the hurricane, they urge you to go around your property and find anything loose, like furniture and try to bring it inside. If you can’t, try to tie it down to something with rope, as they expect to deal with high winds in western Arizona. “If it hits us like they expected, we will probably have some damage to roofs and uprooted trees,” said Badilla.

The American Red Cross has also begun mobilizing ahead of Hilary. “This is not a time to panic. It’s a time to prepare. We are activating all of our crews to bring supplies and start thinking about shelter positions ensuring we have enough resources for the communities in the area,” said Edgar Olivo the American Red Cross Arizona and New Mexico region CEO.

No matter where you are in Arizona, the Red Cross says they need volunteers to go and help in impacted areas. They may need help distributing supplies or people to operate shelters.

