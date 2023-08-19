West Valley district takes international approach to address Arizona teacher shortage

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Carlos Martinez has spent the past 13 years teaching kids in his home country of Spain. Now, he’s a first-grade teacher at the Lakin Prep Academy in Avondale. “Children of this age are the same in Spain, the same in the U.S., in any single territory in the world,” said Martinez. “They’re just innocent - so great.”

Martinez is one of 26 international instructors who decided to do something different this year. They were all recruited from other countries, like Spain, Kenya, Mexico, El Salvador and the United Kingdom, to come to the U.S. and teach at the Littleton Elementary School District.

Dr. Lisa Haid is the chief academic officer of the district, which is made up of nine schools in Avondale and Tolleson. She says they’ve been dealing with a shortage of teachers like other school districts, and this was a way to get qualified educators into the classroom.

“Their teaching certificates for their countries must match the content area they are teaching here in the U.S.,” said Haid. “We have elementary grade teachers, K-5, specialists teaching mathematics, English language arts, and so that has also been a benefit because they are aware and understand the content of what they are teaching.”

International teachers must also pass an English proficiency test and have several years of experience in the classroom to be approved to teach in the U.S. One of the biggest challenges has been finding them housing once they get here, but district officials say they’ve made it work. Some have moved into apartments in the area. Others are staying with current teachers.

Lakin Prep Academy principal Nicole Durazo said the international experience appears to be working. “Such a wonderful opportunity for our children to learn about a new culture and from another teacher that has been there and lived there,” said Durazo. “They are so thrilled to be here, to experience Arizona and be part of the American education system.”

All of the international teachers in the Littleton Elementary School District are here on a cultural exchange visa, which means they can stay up to three years, then apply to stay another two years.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.