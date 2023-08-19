Triple-vehicle rollover crash near Litchfield Park sends 2 men to hospital

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after a three-vehicle rollover crash near Luke Air Force Base.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Bethany Home Road near Loop 303. When they arrived, deputies found three vehicles were involved and called paramedics to take two of the drivers to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries from the crash.

It’s unknown if speeding or impairment are factors in the crash, and deputies are investigating. MCSO says Bethany Home Road westbound is closed off, including the off-ramp from Loop 303.

