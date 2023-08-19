Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Triple-vehicle rollover crash near Litchfield Park sends 2 men to hospital

crash bethany home road loop 303 luke air force base litchfield park
A three-vehicle rollover crash sent two male drivers to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries Saturday morning, Aug. 18, 2023, a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after a three-vehicle rollover crash near Luke Air Force Base.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Bethany Home Road near Loop 303. When they arrived, deputies found three vehicles were involved and called paramedics to take two of the drivers to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries from the crash.

It’s unknown if speeding or impairment are factors in the crash, and deputies are investigating. MCSO says Bethany Home Road westbound is closed off, including the off-ramp from Loop 303.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
What's left of Hurricane Hilary should bring rain to Arizona but it's unclear how much.
Upswing in the monsoon in Arizona as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Latest News

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 08/19/23
West Arizona likely to see a lot of rain and lighting
Glendale police are looking for a black Nissan Titan that it says pulled out a gun and shot...
Glendale police searching for driver involved in road rage incident on Loop 101
Instead of traditional wood or block, the Hercuwall relies on a combination of insulated foam,...
Tempe company looking to help Maui rebuild
The HercuWall is three times stronger than traditional wood framing and would help against...
Tempe-based HercuTech hoping to bring wall manufacturing system to Maui