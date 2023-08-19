Your Life
Student finds gold during mining experience at Cave Creek Museum

Nine-year-old Case Wallace had been studying Arizona's history before the trip to the museum.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trip to the museum ended with a young Arizona student taking home a shiny new treasure. On Thursday, 9-year-old Case Wallace and his class were participating in the Arizona Gold Mining Experience at the Cave Creek Museum when he found real gold at the stamp mill and gold panning station.

The fourth graders from Annunciation Catholic School were at the museum to discover more about Cave Creek’s mining history and learn how to pan for gold. The students sorted through sand, pyrite (also known as fool’s gold), magnetite, quartz, turquoise and other minerals when Wallace soon spotted two gold flakes. He showed the instructors, who checked the sample and confirmed the gold was real. They even gave Wallace a small tube to take it home.

“It just didn’t look like fool’s gold to me because it was flat,” said Wallace. “The volunteer told us that if the gold was flat, it was most likely real. I ran over to him, and he grabbed a magnet to check the gold I found and concluded it was the real thing,” says Wallace. “I kept panning and found a second gold flake. It was really cool, fun, and I liked the experience a lot.” Wallace had been studying Arizona’s history before the trip to the museum.

The Cave Creek Museum’s mission is to preserve artifacts of the Cave Creek Mining District’s history, culture, legacy, and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research, and exhibits. To learn more about the museum, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

