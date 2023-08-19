Your Life
Rain expected across Arizona as Hurricane Hilary approaches landfall

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 08/19/23
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Landfall from Hurricane Hilary is imminent this weekend. The once major hurricane is already showing signs of weakening, going from a category 3 to a category 2 on Saturday afternoon. Most of the rain and impact of the hurricane will be for western Arizona ranging from Yuma to Lake Havasu.

High winds are also expected for those areas this weekend. Rain chances for the Valley will be isolated but heavy at times. The Valley could see some rain on Saturday evening, but more is expected for Sunday.

Highs this weekend will be in the low 100s. The silver lining with Hilary is the tropical moisture will drop highs into the 90s for Monday. The next chance to see rain for the Valley will be Wednesday as temps get right back into the triple digits.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

