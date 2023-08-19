Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pilot accused of destroying parking barrier at Denver airport with an ax

FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a...
FILE - The United Airlines pilot is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and he “just hit his breaking point.”

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax Aug. 2, knocking it off of its base and then fleeing on foot when a lot attendant confronted him. The employee told investigators he was able to grab the weapon from Jones during a scuffle near a security fence. The pilot then ran into a nearby field, where he was taken into custody by Denver police.

According to a report by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jones told a deputy that about six vehicles were behind each of the parking lot’s three exit gates, so he retrieved the ax from his parked car to help the drivers leave.

“Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point,” the report stated.

Jones, who was released shortly after the scuffle, did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press on Friday evening. A statement issued by the airline Friday said Jones “was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.”

The manager of the lot said it would cost about $300 to fix the damaged parking arm, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Retired Master Sgt. Patrick Bauer served in the Arizona Air National Guard.
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Project: Camp lets kids laugh, play, eat and give parents a much-needed break.
Kids camp give Maui wildfire survivors, parents a needed break
The death toll in the fire that destroyed historic Lahaina stands at 111.
Agents begin daunting task of searching for origin, cause of catastrophic Lahaina wildfire
Both kids have a peanut allergy.
How parents can protect their kids who have food allergies at school
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
Lolita the orca, 57, dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity